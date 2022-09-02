Major Ryan Anderson, Physician and Medical Director of Keesler Medical Center Emergency Department, describes what procedures patients can expect when visiting the Emergency Department.
|Date Taken:
|02.09.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.17.2022 15:06
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|831819
|VIRIN:
|220209-F-PI774-908
|Filename:
|DOD_108818046
|Length:
|00:04:26
|Location:
|MS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Keesler Medical Center Emergency Department, by Jonathan Carter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT