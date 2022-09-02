Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Keesler Medical Center Emergency Department

    MS, UNITED STATES

    02.09.2022

    Video by Jonathan Carter 

    81st Training Wing Public Affairs

    Major Ryan Anderson, Physician and Medical Director of Keesler Medical Center Emergency Department, describes what procedures patients can expect when visiting the Emergency Department.

    Date Taken: 02.09.2022
    Date Posted: 02.17.2022 15:06
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 831819
    VIRIN: 220209-F-PI774-908
    Filename: DOD_108818046
    Length: 00:04:26
    Location: MS, US

    This work, Keesler Medical Center Emergency Department, by Jonathan Carter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

