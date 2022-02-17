Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    National Random Acts of Kindness Day

    MARINE CORPS AIR STATION CHERRY POINT, NC, UNITED STATES

    02.17.2022

    Video by Lance Cpl. Lauralle Walker 

    Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point

    This video was created to bring awareness to National Random Acts of Kindness Day, Feb 17, 2022 on Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Cherry Point, North Carolina. This product was created using multimedia applications such as Premiere Pro and After Effects, in order to promote random acts of kindness. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Lance Cpl. Lauralle Walker and Lance Cpl. Michele Clarke)

    Date Taken: 02.17.2022
    Date Posted: 02.17.2022 14:16
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 831805
    VIRIN: 220217-M-KP777-1001
    Filename: DOD_108817934
    Length: 00:00:43
    Location: MARINE CORPS AIR STATION CHERRY POINT, NC, US 

    TAGS

    USMC
    Marines
    MCAS Cherry Point
    National Random Acts of Kindness Day

