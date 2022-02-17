video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



This video was created to bring awareness to National Random Acts of Kindness Day, Feb 17, 2022 on Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Cherry Point, North Carolina. This product was created using multimedia applications such as Premiere Pro and After Effects, in order to promote random acts of kindness. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Lance Cpl. Lauralle Walker and Lance Cpl. Michele Clarke)