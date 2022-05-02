322 Civil Affairs Brigade Participates in Pacific Steel 2022

To improve overall unit readiness by increasing the number of crew-served weapons qualified personnel, 322nd Civil Affairs Brigade Soldiers participated Operation Pacific Steel, a consolidated crew-served weapons qualification course at Fort Shafter Flats and Schofield Barracks Jan. 31 through Feb 5.
The annual operation focuses on subject matter expert training and ground crew-served weapons qualifications for 9th Mission Support Command direct reporting units.
