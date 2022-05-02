Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    322 Civil Affairs Brigade Participates in Pacific Steel 2022

    HI, UNITED STATES

    02.05.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Solomon Navarro 

    9th Mission Support Command

    To improve overall unit readiness by increasing the number of crew-served weapons qualified personnel, 322nd Civil Affairs Brigade Soldiers participated Operation Pacific Steel, a consolidated crew-served weapons qualification course at Fort Shafter Flats and Schofield Barracks Jan. 31 through Feb 5.

    The annual operation focuses on subject matter expert training and ground crew-served weapons qualifications for 9th Mission Support Command direct reporting units.

    Date Taken: 02.05.2022
    Date Posted: 02.17.2022 13:21
    Location: HI, US

    This work, 322 Civil Affairs Brigade Participates in Pacific Steel 2022, by SSG Solomon Navarro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    #9thmsc #WearetheIX #Prideofthepacific #Kalahui

