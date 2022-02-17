Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army Mountain Warfare School Instructor Rescues Family Members

    JERICHO, VT, UNITED STATES

    02.17.2022

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Zach Sheely 

    National Guard Bureau

    Staff Sgt. John Hampson, an instructor at the U.S. Army Mountain Warfare School, Jericho, Vermont, recounts his actions to rescue family members who fell into an icy lake in December 2021. Hampson improvised rescue equipment – a rope and a plastic boat, and directed family members to form a daisy chain to reach the three who were still in the icy water and pull them out. He then performed first aid on his nephew for several hours. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. 1st Class Zach Sheely)

    Date Taken: 02.17.2022
    Date Posted: 02.17.2022 13:18
    Location: JERICHO, VT, US 

    This work, Army Mountain Warfare School Instructor Rescues Family Members, by SFC Zach Sheely, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

