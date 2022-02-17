Army Mountain Warfare School Instructor Rescues Family Members

Staff Sgt. John Hampson, an instructor at the U.S. Army Mountain Warfare School, Jericho, Vermont, recounts his actions to rescue family members who fell into an icy lake in December 2021. Hampson improvised rescue equipment – a rope and a plastic boat, and directed family members to form a daisy chain to reach the three who were still in the icy water and pull them out. He then performed first aid on his nephew for several hours. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. 1st Class Zach Sheely)
