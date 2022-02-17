Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Senate Committee Considers Nominations, Part 2

    UNITED STATES

    02.17.2022

    The Senate Armed Services Committee considers nominees for several positions in the Defense Department and the Air Force. The nominees include: Franklin Parker for assistant secretary of the Navy for manpower and reserve affairs; Agnes Schaefer to be the assistant secretary of the Army for manpower and reserve affairs; Ravi Chaudhary for assistant secretary of the Air Force for energy, installations and the environment; and Frank Calvelli to be assistant secretary of the Air Force for space acquisition and integration.

    Date Taken: 02.17.2022
    Date Posted: 02.17.2022 13:11
    Category: Briefings
