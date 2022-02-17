Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Welcome to the U.S. Army Research Institute of Environmental Medicine (USARIEM)

    NATICK, MA, UNITED STATES

    02.17.2022

    Video by Mallory Roussel 

    U.S. Army Research Institute of Environmental Medicine

    Introduction to the U.S. Army Research Institute of Environmental Medicine (USARIEM), an Army medical research lab co-located in Natick Soldier Systems Center in Natick, Massachusetts. USARIEM is a research lab under the U.S. Army Medical Research and Development Command.

    Date Taken: 02.17.2022
    Date Posted: 02.17.2022 12:01
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 831764
    VIRIN: 220217-O-MV797-677
    Filename: DOD_108817634
    Length: 00:02:46
    Location: NATICK, MA, US 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    TAGS

    Medical
    Natick
    Army Research
    DHA

