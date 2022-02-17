Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    77th Anniversary of the Battle of Iwo Jima

    VA, UNITED STATES

    02.17.2022

    Video by Lance Cpl. Jack Gumbin 

    Communication Directorate             

    U.S. Marines and sailors received the command to overtake Iwo Jima on Feb. 19, 1945. After days of unrelenting combat, Marines from the 5th Marine Division raised the flag atop Mount Suribachi, Feb. 23, 1945, forever symbolizing the tenacity and courage of the U.S. Marine Corps. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Lance Cpl. Jack Gumbin).

    Date Taken: 02.17.2022
    Date Posted: 02.17.2022 13:01
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 831762
    VIRIN: 220217-M-CJ532-081
    Filename: DOD_108817595
    Length: 00:01:28
    Location: VA, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 77th Anniversary of the Battle of Iwo Jima, by LCpl Jack Gumbin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Battle of Iwo Jima

