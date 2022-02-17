77th Anniversary of the Battle of Iwo Jima

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines and sailors received the command to overtake Iwo Jima on Feb. 19, 1945. After days of unrelenting combat, Marines from the 5th Marine Division raised the flag atop Mount Suribachi, Feb. 23, 1945, forever symbolizing the tenacity and courage of the U.S. Marine Corps. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Lance Cpl. Jack Gumbin).