77th Anniversary of the Battle of Iwo Jima

U.S. Marines and sailors received the command to overtake Iwo Jima on Feb. 19, 1945. After days of unrelenting combat, Marines from the 5th Marine Division raised the flag atop Mount Suribachi, Feb. 23, 1945, forever symbolizing the tenacity and courage of the U.S. Marine Corps. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Lance Cpl. Jack Gumbin).
|Date Taken:
|02.17.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.17.2022 13:01
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|831762
|VIRIN:
|220217-M-CJ532-081
|Filename:
|DOD_108817595
|Length:
|00:01:28
|Location:
|VA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
