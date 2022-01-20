Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fightertown Fit: Cpl. Garett Darveaux

    BEAUFORT, SC, UNITED STATES

    01.20.2022

    Video by Lance Cpl. Isaac Jones 

    Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort

    U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Garett Darveaux prepares for the Physical Fitness Test (PFT) using various exercises, at Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort, S.C., Jan. 20, 2022. The PFT is an annual fitness test for the Marine Corps used to ensure Marines maintain their physical fitness. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Isaac Jones)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.20.2022
    Date Posted: 02.17.2022 10:51
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 831755
    VIRIN: 220216-M-LP736-1001
    Filename: DOD_108817492
    Length: 00:01:23
    Location: BEAUFORT, SC, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fightertown Fit: Cpl. Garett Darveaux, by LCpl Isaac Jones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USMC
    Fitness
    MCAS Beaufort
    PFT
    Fightertown Fit

