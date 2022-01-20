Fightertown Fit: Cpl. Garett Darveaux

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/831755" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Garett Darveaux prepares for the Physical Fitness Test (PFT) using various exercises, at Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort, S.C., Jan. 20, 2022. The PFT is an annual fitness test for the Marine Corps used to ensure Marines maintain their physical fitness. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Isaac Jones)