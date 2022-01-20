U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Garett Darveaux prepares for the Physical Fitness Test (PFT) using various exercises, at Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort, S.C., Jan. 20, 2022. The PFT is an annual fitness test for the Marine Corps used to ensure Marines maintain their physical fitness. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Isaac Jones)
|Date Taken:
|01.20.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.17.2022 10:51
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|831755
|VIRIN:
|220216-M-LP736-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108817492
|Length:
|00:01:23
|Location:
|BEAUFORT, SC, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Fightertown Fit: Cpl. Garett Darveaux, by LCpl Isaac Jones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
