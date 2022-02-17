Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    JWX22

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    02.17.2022

    Video by Sgt. Kallahan Morris 

    3rd Marine Division     

    U.S. Marines with 2d Battalion, 7th Marines, participate in Jungle Warfare Exercise 22 across Okinawa, Japan, Feb. 15-17, 2022. JWX 22 is a large-scale field training exercise focused on leveraging the integrated capabilities of joint and allied partners to strengthen all-domain awareness, maneuver, and fires across a distributed maritime environment. 2/7 is forward-deployed in the Indo-Pacific under 4th Marines, 3d Marine Division, as a part of the Unit Deployment Program. (U.S. Marines Corps video by Sgt. Kallahan Morris)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.17.2022
    Date Posted: 02.17.2022 07:50
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 831722
    VIRIN: 220217-M-KM064-006
    Filename: DOD_108817151
    Length: 00:04:10
    Location: OKINAWA, JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 4
    High-Res. Downloads: 4

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JWX22, by Sgt Kallahan Morris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Joint
    Pacific
    Maritime
    Allied partners
    JWX22

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT