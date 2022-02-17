Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Brain Injury Awareness Month

    RP, GERMANY

    02.17.2022

    Video by John Ciccarelli 

    Landstuhl Regional Medical Center

    Each year the military health system recognizes March as Brain Injury Awareness Month.
    Since 2000 over 430,000 service members have been diagnosed with traumatic brain Injury or TBI.

    What Is TBI?
    What are some of the SIGNS and SYMPTOMS?
    What steps should be taking to prevent TBI?
    When should someone seek medical attention for TBI?
    What does it mean to be TBI ready?

    By increasing the awareness of TBI, military members can learn to identify the signs of TBI, treatment options available and the steps towards their progressive return to regular activity.

    Date Taken: 02.17.2022
    Date Posted: 02.17.2022 06:57
    Length: 00:02:34
    Location: RP, DE

    This work, Brain Injury Awareness Month, by John Ciccarelli, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    TBI
    LRMC
    Army Medical
    Brain Injury Awareness

