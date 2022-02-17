video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Each year the military health system recognizes March as Brain Injury Awareness Month.

Since 2000 over 430,000 service members have been diagnosed with traumatic brain Injury or TBI.



What Is TBI?

What are some of the SIGNS and SYMPTOMS?

What steps should be taking to prevent TBI?

When should someone seek medical attention for TBI?

What does it mean to be TBI ready?



By increasing the awareness of TBI, military members can learn to identify the signs of TBI, treatment options available and the steps towards their progressive return to regular activity.