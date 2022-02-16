Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AVIANO, ITALY

    02.16.2022

    Video by Antonio Bedin 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Army jumpmasters assigned to the 2nd Battalion, 503rd Parachute Infantry Regiment and U.S. Marines, from Naval Air Station Sigonella, release heavy drop packages with a KC130J Super Hercules onto Frida Drop Zone at Pordenone, Italy on Feb. 16, 2022. The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army's Contingency Response Force in Europe, providing rapidly deployable forces to the United States European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. Forward deployed across Italy and Germany, the brigade routinely trains alongside NATO allies and partners to build partnerships and strengthen the alliance. (U.S. Army Video by Antonio Bedin)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.16.2022
    Date Posted: 02.17.2022 05:06
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 831700
    VIRIN: 220216-A-YG900-0001
    Filename: DOD_108817054
    Length: 00:01:49
    Location: AVIANO, IT 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Heavy Drop 16 Feb 2022 (B-ROLL), by Antonio Bedin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

