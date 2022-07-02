3rd MEB & CTF-76 Noble Fusion ENDEX video

3rd Marine Expeditionary Brigade and Commander, Task Force 76, completed Exercise Noble Fusion Feb 3-7, 2022. Noble Fusion highlights that Navy and Marine Corps forward-deployed stand-in naval expeditionary forces can rapidly aggregate Marine Expeditionary Unit/Amphibious Ready Group teams at sea, along with a carrier strike group, joint forces and allies, in order to conduct lethal sea-denial operations, seize key maritime terrain, guarantee freedom of movement, and create advantage for US, partner and allied forces.
