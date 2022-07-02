Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    3rd MEB & CTF-76 Noble Fusion ENDEX video

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JAPAN

    02.07.2022

    Video by Gunnery Sgt. Dengrier Baez 

    3rd Marine Expeditionary Brigade   

    3rd Marine Expeditionary Brigade and Commander, Task Force 76, completed Exercise Noble Fusion Feb 3-7, 2022. Noble Fusion highlights that Navy and Marine Corps forward-deployed stand-in naval expeditionary forces can rapidly aggregate Marine Expeditionary Unit/Amphibious Ready Group teams at sea, along with a carrier strike group, joint forces and allies, in order to conduct lethal sea-denial operations, seize key maritime terrain, guarantee freedom of movement, and create advantage for US, partner and allied forces.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.07.2022
    Date Posted: 02.17.2022 04:31
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 831689
    VIRIN: 220207-M-RT059-355
    PIN: 123456
    Filename: DOD_108817000
    Length: 00:02:18
    Location: JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 3rd MEB & CTF-76 Noble Fusion ENDEX video, by GySgt Dengrier Baez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CTF-76
    3rd Marine Expeditionary Brigade
    3D MEB
    Noble Fusion
    Noble-Fusion

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT