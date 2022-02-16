Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard medevacs mariner near Mobile Bay, Ala.

    AL, UNITED STATES

    02.16.2022

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8     

    An MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew from Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans medevaced a mariner from a sailing vessel near Mobile Bay, Alabama, Feb. 16, 2022. The mariner was beset by harsh weather conditions and was transferred to Jack Edwards Airport, Alabama, in reportedly stable condition. (U.S. Coast Guard video, courtesy Air Station New Orleans)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.16.2022
    Date Posted: 02.16.2022 22:53
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 831660
    VIRIN: 220216-G-G0108-1001
    Filename: DOD_108816650
    Length: 00:00:14
    Location: AL, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard medevacs mariner near Mobile Bay, Ala., must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Medevac
    Air Station New Orleans
    D8
    Mobile Bay
    Sailing Vessel

