    Coast Guard, Royal Navy Interdict go-fast vessel in the Eastern Pacific Ocean

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    12.22.2021

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7     

    A Coast Guard law enforcement team deployed on the HNLMS Holland interdicts a go-fast vessel in the Eastern Pacific Ocean, Dec. 22, 2021. HNLMS Holland is the first ship of the Holland-class offshore patrol vessels of the Royal Netherlands Navy. (U.S. Coast Guard Video)

    Date Taken: 12.22.2021
    Date Posted: 02.16.2022 19:46
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 831656
    VIRIN: 211222-G-G0107-1002
    Filename: DOD_108816480
    Length: 00:00:31
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN

    TAGS

    USCG
    Royal Navy
    Partnerships
    HNLMS

