Coast Guard, Royal Navy Interdict go-fast vessel in the Eastern Pacific Ocean

A Coast Guard law enforcement team deployed on the HNLMS Holland interdicts a go-fast vessel in the Eastern Pacific Ocean, Dec. 22, 2021. HNLMS Holland is the first ship of the Holland-class offshore patrol vessels of the Royal Netherlands Navy. (U.S. Coast Guard Video)
|Date Taken:
|12.22.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.16.2022 19:46
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|831656
|VIRIN:
|211222-G-G0107-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_108816480
|Length:
|00:00:31
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
