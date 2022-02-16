Making Mountaineers at the U.S. Army Mountain Warfare School

Students of the U.S. Army Mountain Warfare School's Basic Military Mountaineer Course learn the fundamentals of military mountaineering in January 2022. The AMWS is a U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command school operated by the Vermont Army National Guard at Camp Ethan Allen Training Site, Vermont. The school teaches basic, advanced and specialty mountain warfare courses to U.S. and foreign service members. Graduates of the school’s basic course earn the coveted Ram’s Head device and the military mountaineer additional skill identifier. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. 1st Class Zach Sheely)
|02.16.2022
|02.16.2022 19:39
|Package
|831655
|220216-Z-VX744-0001
|DOD_108816477
|00:01:08
|JERICHO, VT, US
|2
|2
