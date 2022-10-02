Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AFN: A Mom, a Military Spouse and a Gold Medalist

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    02.10.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Kelly Meyer 

    AFN Okinawa

    Tristan Gale, a Marine Corps spouse, reflects on her experience in the 2002 Winter Olympics, Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan, February 10, 2022. Gale was the first woman to win a gold medal in the sport of skeleton in 2002 and was a head coach at the 2010 Winter Olympics. (U.S. Navy video by MC3 Kelly Meyer)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.10.2022
    Date Posted: 02.16.2022 18:36
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 831646
    VIRIN: 220210-N-DG088-844
    Filename: DOD_108816364
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: OKINAWA, JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN: A Mom, a Military Spouse and a Gold Medalist, by PO3 Kelly Meyer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    athlete
    Winter Games
    Olympian
    gold medalist
    skeleton race

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT