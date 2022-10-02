AFN: A Mom, a Military Spouse and a Gold Medalist

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/831646" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Tristan Gale, a Marine Corps spouse, reflects on her experience in the 2002 Winter Olympics, Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan, February 10, 2022. Gale was the first woman to win a gold medal in the sport of skeleton in 2002 and was a head coach at the 2010 Winter Olympics. (U.S. Navy video by MC3 Kelly Meyer)