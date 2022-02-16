Fort Rucker Installation Exercise

Col. Rob Holcombe, Fort Rucker garrison commander, discusses the base-wide emergency management exercise that occurred at Fort Rucker, Alabama, February 15, 2022. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Jordan Arnold)
