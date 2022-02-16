Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Rucker Installation Exercise

    FORT RUCKER, AL, UNITED STATES

    02.16.2022

    Video by Spc. Jordan Arnold 

    U.S. Army Aviation Center of Excellence

    Col. Rob Holcombe, Fort Rucker garrison commander, discusses the base-wide emergency management exercise that occurred at Fort Rucker, Alabama, February 15, 2022. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Jordan Arnold)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.16.2022
    Date Posted: 02.16.2022 17:42
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 831643
    VIRIN: 220216-A-TT120-605
    Filename: DOD_108816320
    Length: 00:01:41
    Location: FORT RUCKER, AL, US 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Rucker Installation Exercise, by SPC Jordan Arnold, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Fort Rucker
    helicopter
    Exercise
    Aviation
    emergency

