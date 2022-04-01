Lessons Learned Podcast - Episode 5

Lt. Col. Liann Brenneman epitomizes the concept of the citizen-Soldier. As a traditional Soldier, she balances a busy civilian career along with her part-time military position in the Wyoming Army National Guard. Listen to find out what lessons Liann has learned throughout her career. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Alyssa Hinckley)
|01.04.2022
|02.16.2022 17:57
|Interviews
|831642
|220104-Z-OU064-0993
|DOD_108816310
|00:00:05
|CHEYENNE, WY, US
|0
|0
