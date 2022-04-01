Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Lessons Learned Podcast - Episode 5

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CHEYENNE, WY, UNITED STATES

    01.04.2022

    Video by Alyssa Hinckley 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Wyoming National Guard

    Lt. Col. Liann Brenneman epitomizes the concept of the citizen-Soldier. As a traditional Soldier, she balances a busy civilian career along with her part-time military position in the Wyoming Army National Guard. Listen to find out what lessons Liann has learned throughout her career. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Alyssa Hinckley)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.04.2022
    Date Posted: 02.16.2022 17:57
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 831642
    VIRIN: 220104-Z-OU064-0993
    Filename: DOD_108816310
    Length: 00:00:05
    Location: CHEYENNE, WY, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Lessons Learned Podcast - Episode 5, by Alyssa Hinckley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Army National Guard

    TAGS

    Podcast

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT