The purpose of this video is to recognize the dedication and selfless service of the soldiers we want to highlight.

Some soldiers have one way or the other been actively involved in Operation Strong Front, Covid 19. Each and every citizen-soldier has made a valuable contribution to these efforts. We present some of these members here in the soldier's spotlight to portray what is like to be part of this endeavor.