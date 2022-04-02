Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Soldier's Spotlight

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT BUCHANAN, PUERTO RICO

    02.04.2022

    Video by Sgt. Carlos Chabert 

    Puerto Rico National Guard

    The purpose of this video is to recognize the dedication and selfless service of the soldiers we want to highlight.
    Some soldiers have one way or the other been actively involved in Operation Strong Front, Covid 19. Each and every citizen-soldier has made a valuable contribution to these efforts. We present some of these members here in the soldier's spotlight to portray what is like to be part of this endeavor.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.04.2022
    Date Posted: 02.16.2022 16:19
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 831619
    VIRIN: 220119-Z-BP663-1001
    PIN: 814947
    Filename: DOD_108816080
    Length: 00:03:46
    Language: Spanish
    Location: FORT BUCHANAN, PR

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Soldier's Spotlight, by SGT Carlos Chabert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    B-Roll
    JointTaskForce-PuertoRico
    Strike Safe

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT