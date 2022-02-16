Iron Fist 2022 Final Video

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines and Sailors with the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, I Marine Expeditionary Force and Japan Ground Self-Defense Force (JGSDF) soldiers with 2nd Amphibious Rapid Deployment Regiment participate in exercise Iron Fist 2022 at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Jan. 10 – Feb. 16, 2022. For almost two decades, the U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Navy, and JGSDF have conducted exercise Iron Fist, training together in amphibious operations and affirming the U.S. commitment to our allies. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Aiden Hekker, Cpl. Carl Matthew Ruppert, Cpl. Garrett Kiger and Cpl. Sydney Smith)