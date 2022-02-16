Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Iron Fist 2022 Final Video

    CA, UNITED STATES

    02.16.2022

    Video by Cpl. Aidan Hekker, Cpl. Garrett Kiger, Cpl. Carl Matthew Ruppert and Cpl. Sydney Smith

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Marines and Sailors with the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, I Marine Expeditionary Force and Japan Ground Self-Defense Force (JGSDF) soldiers with 2nd Amphibious Rapid Deployment Regiment participate in exercise Iron Fist 2022 at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Jan. 10 – Feb. 16, 2022. For almost two decades, the U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Navy, and JGSDF have conducted exercise Iron Fist, training together in amphibious operations and affirming the U.S. commitment to our allies. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Aiden Hekker, Cpl. Carl Matthew Ruppert, Cpl. Garrett Kiger and Cpl. Sydney Smith)

    Date Taken: 02.16.2022
    Date Posted: 02.16.2022 15:56
    Category: Video Productions
    Location: CA, US

    USMC
    15th MEU
    Interoperability
    JGSDF
    Partnership
    Iron Fist

