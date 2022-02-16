Iron Fist 2022 Final Video

U.S. Marines and Sailors with the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, I Marine Expeditionary Force and Japan Ground Self-Defense Force (JGSDF) soldiers with 2nd Amphibious Rapid Deployment Regiment participate in exercise Iron Fist 2022 at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Jan. 10 – Feb. 16, 2022. For almost two decades, the U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Navy, and JGSDF have conducted exercise Iron Fist, training together in amphibious operations and affirming the U.S. commitment to our allies. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Aiden Hekker, Cpl. Carl Matthew Ruppert, Cpl. Garrett Kiger and Cpl. Sydney Smith)
|Date Taken:
|02.16.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.16.2022 15:56
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|831615
|VIRIN:
|220216-M-WC972-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108816039
|Length:
|00:04:27
|Location:
|CA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
LEAVE A COMMENT