Eglin celebrates American Heart Month

The Civilian Health Promotion Services at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, offers heart healthy tips, tools and classes to celebrate American Heart Month. Tune-in to learn more about the tools CHPS offers to military members, federal employees, retirees, dependents and contractors who have access to the installation. (U.S. Air Force video by Jennifer Vollmer and Jaime Bishopp)