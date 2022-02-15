The Civilian Health Promotion Services at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, offers heart healthy tips, tools and classes to celebrate American Heart Month. Tune-in to learn more about the tools CHPS offers to military members, federal employees, retirees, dependents and contractors who have access to the installation. (U.S. Air Force video by Jennifer Vollmer and Jaime Bishopp)
|Date Taken:
|02.15.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.16.2022 15:54
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Length:
|00:02:06
|Location:
|EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US
This work, Eglin celebrates American Heart Month, by Jennifer Vollmer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
