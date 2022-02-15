Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Eglin celebrates American Heart Month

    EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    02.15.2022

    Video by Jennifer Vollmer 

    96th Test Wing Public Affairs

    The Civilian Health Promotion Services at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, offers heart healthy tips, tools and classes to celebrate American Heart Month. Tune-in to learn more about the tools CHPS offers to military members, federal employees, retirees, dependents and contractors who have access to the installation. (U.S. Air Force video by Jennifer Vollmer and Jaime Bishopp)

    Date Taken: 02.15.2022
    Date Posted: 02.16.2022 15:54
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 831614
    VIRIN: 220115-F-DH002-0004
    Filename: DOD_108816038
    Length: 00:02:06
    Location: EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US 

