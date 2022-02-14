U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Garrison Porquez, an air assault instructor with the 25th Infantry Division Lightning Academy, intructs viewers on how to construct a clove hitch knot and provides a live demonstration of that process on Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, Nov. 8, 2021. The clove hitch knot will be utilized in the Rappel Master Course. The Rappel Master Course is a week-long course designed to ensure that students will be proficient in Rappel Master duties to include Rappel Master Personnel Inspections, tower training, rappeler sustainment training and rotary wing operations. (U.S. Army Video by Spc. Matthew Mackintosh, 28th Public Affairs Detachment)
|Date Taken:
|02.14.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.16.2022 14:41
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|831603
|VIRIN:
|220214-A-KL951-0004
|Filename:
|DOD_108815898
|Length:
|00:01:59
|Location:
|SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Rappel Master Course Instructional Videos: Clove Hitch Knot, by SPC Matthew Mackintosh, identified by DVIDS
