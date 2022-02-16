The Wilmington District hosted BG Jason Kelly, South Atlantic Division Commander and Elizabeth Biser, Secretary of NC Department of Environmental Quality along the coastline of the Outer Banks, NC.
Visits like these are instrumental to understand the environment, the associated challenges, and to be able to work together to solve complex problems.
|Date Taken:
|02.16.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.16.2022 14:33
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|831601
|VIRIN:
|220216-O-US284-333
|PIN:
|123456
|Filename:
|DOD_108815885
|Length:
|00:03:21
|Location:
|NC, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, The Outer Banks: America's Most Dynamic Coastline, by Emily Winget, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
