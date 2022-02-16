Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Outer Banks: America's Most Dynamic Coastline

    NC, UNITED STATES

    02.16.2022

    Video by Emily Winget 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Wilmington District

    The Wilmington District hosted BG Jason Kelly, South Atlantic Division Commander and Elizabeth Biser, Secretary of NC Department of Environmental Quality along the coastline of the Outer Banks, NC.
    Visits like these are instrumental to understand the environment, the associated challenges, and to be able to work together to solve complex problems.

    Date Taken: 02.16.2022
    Date Posted: 02.16.2022 14:33
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 831601
    VIRIN: 220216-O-US284-333
    PIN: 123456
    Filename: DOD_108815885
    Length: 00:03:21
    Location: NC, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, The Outer Banks: America's Most Dynamic Coastline, by Emily Winget, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Coastline

    Engineering

    Dredging

    TAGS

    ERDC

