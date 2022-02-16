The Outer Banks: America's Most Dynamic Coastline

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The Wilmington District hosted BG Jason Kelly, South Atlantic Division Commander and Elizabeth Biser, Secretary of NC Department of Environmental Quality along the coastline of the Outer Banks, NC.

Visits like these are instrumental to understand the environment, the associated challenges, and to be able to work together to solve complex problems.