Travis AFB trains with the U.S. Marines

An aircrew with the 21st Airlift Squadron assigned to Travis Air Force Base, California, conducted a joint training mission with the U.S. Marines Jan. 26, 2022, at Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center Twentynine Palms, California. The training included transporting High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems, and other equipment for the simulation of a HIMARS firing rockets and or missles deep into the battlefield. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Alexander Merchak)