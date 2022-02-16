An aircrew with the 21st Airlift Squadron assigned to Travis Air Force Base, California, conducted a joint training mission with the U.S. Marines Jan. 26, 2022, at Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center Twentynine Palms, California. The training included transporting High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems, and other equipment for the simulation of a HIMARS firing rockets and or missles deep into the battlefield. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Alexander Merchak)
|Date Taken:
|02.16.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.16.2022 14:01
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|831594
|VIRIN:
|220126-F-YT028-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108815822
|Length:
|00:02:32
|Location:
|TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, Travis AFB trains with the U.S. Marines, by SrA Alexander Merchak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
