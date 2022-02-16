Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Travis AFB trains with the U.S. Marines

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.16.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Alexander Merchak 

    60th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    An aircrew with the 21st Airlift Squadron assigned to Travis Air Force Base, California, conducted a joint training mission with the U.S. Marines Jan. 26, 2022, at Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center Twentynine Palms, California. The training included transporting High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems, and other equipment for the simulation of a HIMARS firing rockets and or missles deep into the battlefield. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Alexander Merchak)

    Date Taken: 02.16.2022
    Date Posted: 02.16.2022 14:01
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 831594
    VIRIN: 220126-F-YT028-001
    Filename: DOD_108815822
    Length: 00:02:32
    Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US 

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    This work, Travis AFB trains with the U.S. Marines, by SrA Alexander Merchak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    HIMARS
    USMC
    C-17 Globemaster III
    Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst
    21st Airlift Squadron
    6th Airlift Squadron

