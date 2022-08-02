Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    My Cadet Story: Asher Marvel

    GUERNSEY, WY, UNITED STATES

    02.08.2022

    Video by Jacqueline Marshall 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Wyoming National Guard

    Wyoming Cowboy Challenge Academy Class 43 graduate, Asher Marvel, shares how the WCCA program has made a significant impact on his life. (U.S. Air National Guard video Jacqueline Marshall)

    To learn more about this Wyoming National Guard program visit, https://wycowboychallenge.org/

    Date Taken: 02.08.2022
    Date Posted: 02.16.2022 14:06
    Length: 00:02:25
    Location: GUERNSEY, WY, US 

    This work, My Cadet Story: Asher Marvel, by Jacqueline Marshall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

