Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Aviation Boatswain's Mate Handler (ABH) "A" School

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    PENSACOLA, FL, UNITED STATES

    02.16.2022

    Courtesy Video

    Naval Education and Training Command

    Earning the yellow shirt of an Aviation Boatswain's Mate Handler (ABH) takes hard work and dedication. The modernized training approach of Ready Relevant Learning (RRL) allows multiple ABH students to train simultaneously on the skills they need. RRL delivers the right training, at the right time in a Sailor's career, in the right way so Sailors are able to operate their equipment and fulfill their rating requirements.

    Before RRL, ABH students trained one at a time using actual aircraft. RRL virtual capabilities offer realistic and safe hands-on virtual training in a classroom setting. The modernized approach of RRL improves individual Sailor performance and enhances fleet readiness, making it easier for ABH students to earn the coveted yellow shirt of the highly-skilled, combat-ready ABH.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.16.2022
    Date Posted: 02.16.2022 12:05
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 831573
    VIRIN: 220121-N-N0443-001
    Filename: DOD_108815585
    Length: 00:02:50
    Location: PENSACOLA, FL, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Aviation Boatswain's Mate Handler (ABH) "A" School, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NETC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT