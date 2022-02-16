Aviation Boatswain's Mate Handler (ABH) "A" School

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/831573" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Earning the yellow shirt of an Aviation Boatswain's Mate Handler (ABH) takes hard work and dedication. The modernized training approach of Ready Relevant Learning (RRL) allows multiple ABH students to train simultaneously on the skills they need. RRL delivers the right training, at the right time in a Sailor's career, in the right way so Sailors are able to operate their equipment and fulfill their rating requirements.



Before RRL, ABH students trained one at a time using actual aircraft. RRL virtual capabilities offer realistic and safe hands-on virtual training in a classroom setting. The modernized approach of RRL improves individual Sailor performance and enhances fleet readiness, making it easier for ABH students to earn the coveted yellow shirt of the highly-skilled, combat-ready ABH.