Aviation Boatswain's Mate Handler (ABH) "A" School

Earning the yellow shirt of an Aviation Boatswain's Mate Handler (ABH) takes hard work and dedication. The modernized training approach of Ready Relevant Learning (RRL) allows multiple ABH students to train simultaneously on the skills they need. RRL delivers the right training, at the right time in a Sailor's career, in the right way so Sailors are able to operate their equipment and fulfill their rating requirements.
Before RRL, ABH students trained one at a time using actual aircraft. RRL virtual capabilities offer realistic and safe hands-on virtual training in a classroom setting. The modernized approach of RRL improves individual Sailor performance and enhances fleet readiness, making it easier for ABH students to earn the coveted yellow shirt of the highly-skilled, combat-ready ABH.
|Date Taken:
|02.16.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.16.2022 12:05
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|831573
|VIRIN:
|220121-N-N0443-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108815585
|Length:
|00:02:50
|Location:
|PENSACOLA, FL, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
