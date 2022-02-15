Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Mike Pomeroy's Beachie Creek Fire experience

    SWEET HOME, OR, UNITED STATES

    02.15.2022

    Video by Tom Conning 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Portland District

    Mike Pomeroy, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers power plant operator, ensured Detroit Dam, east of Salem, Oregon, was in a safe state during the Beachie Creek Fire, September 2020. Pomeroy tried to evacuate but couldn't because of the fire, so he retreated to the dam and hunkered down for more than 30 hours. A year later, he reflects on that experience.

    Fire
    Oregon
    Willamette Valley
    Detroit Dam
    Beachie Creek Fire
    Mike Pomeroy

