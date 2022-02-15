Mike Pomeroy's Beachie Creek Fire experience

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Mike Pomeroy, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers power plant operator, ensured Detroit Dam, east of Salem, Oregon, was in a safe state during the Beachie Creek Fire, September 2020. Pomeroy tried to evacuate but couldn't because of the fire, so he retreated to the dam and hunkered down for more than 30 hours. A year later, he reflects on that experience.