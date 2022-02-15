Mike Pomeroy's Beachie Creek Fire experience

Mike Pomeroy, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers power plant operator, ensured Detroit Dam, east of Salem, Oregon, was in a safe state during the Beachie Creek Fire, September 2020. Pomeroy tried to evacuate but couldn't because of the fire, so he retreated to the dam and hunkered down for more than 30 hours. A year later, he reflects on that experience.
