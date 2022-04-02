An Air Station Clearwater H-60 Jayhawk aircrew medically evacuated a mariner from a LNG tanker 150 miles off the east coast of Florida February 4, 2022. The mariner was successfully transported to higher medical care. U.S. Coast Guard courtesy video.
|Date Taken:
|02.04.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.16.2022 10:46
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|831566
|VIRIN:
|220204-G-G0107-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108815489
|Length:
|00:01:27
|Location:
|FL, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Coast Guard medevacs mariner 150 east of Florida, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT