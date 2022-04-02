Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard medevacs mariner 150 east of Florida

    FL, UNITED STATES

    02.04.2022

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7     

    An Air Station Clearwater H-60 Jayhawk aircrew medically evacuated a mariner from a LNG tanker 150 miles off the east coast of Florida February 4, 2022. The mariner was successfully transported to higher medical care. U.S. Coast Guard courtesy video.

    Date Taken: 02.04.2022
    Date Posted: 02.16.2022
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 831566
    VIRIN: 220204-G-G0107-001
    Filename: DOD_108815489
    Length: 00:01:27
    Location: FL, US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    TAGS

    medevac
    Air Station Clearwater
    Florida
    Coast Guard

