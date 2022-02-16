4-legacy_of_the_buffalo_soldiers___episode_3___mingo_sanders (1080p)

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/831561" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

LEGACY OF BUFFALO SOLDIERS SERIES, PART 4

Mingo Sanders enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1881. He was assigned to the all-Black 25th Infantry Regiment and stationed in Fort Missoula, Montana, in 1888. In 1894, Sanders and the 25th Infantry came under the command of James A. Moss who established the first and only 25th U.S. Infantry Bicycle Corps. Learn more about 1st Sgt. Sanders by watching the video!