LEGACY OF BUFFALO SOLDIERS SERIES, PART 4
Mingo Sanders enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1881. He was assigned to the all-Black 25th Infantry Regiment and stationed in Fort Missoula, Montana, in 1888. In 1894, Sanders and the 25th Infantry came under the command of James A. Moss who established the first and only 25th U.S. Infantry Bicycle Corps. Learn more about 1st Sgt. Sanders by watching the video!
|Date Taken:
|02.16.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.16.2022 10:56
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|831561
|VIRIN:
|220216-A-JY347-455
|Filename:
|DOD_108815438
|Length:
|00:05:42
|Location:
|FORT HUACHUCA, AZ, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 4-legacy_of_the_buffalo_soldiers___episode_3___mingo_sanders (1080p), must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT