5-legacy_of_the_buffalo_soldiers___episode_4___major_william_h._walker (1080p)

LEGACY OF BUFFALO SOLDIERS SERIES, PART 5



William Henry Walker moved to Fort Huachuca after his mother found employment as the kitchen manager at the all-Black servicemen’s club. Walker grew up on the installation and enlisted in the U.S. Army. In 1935 he was assigned to Company G, 25th Infantry Regiment. He was then selected to attend the segregated Officer Candidate School at Fort Benning, Georgia in 1942. He served in the Western Pacific Campaigns of World War II. Learn more about Maj. Walker by watching the video!