6-legacy_of_the_buffalo_soldiers___episode_5___isaiah_mays (1080p)

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/831558" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

LEGACY OF BUFFALO SOLDIERS SERIES, PART 6

Isaiah Mays was born into slavery in 1858, but was given his freedom at the age of 7 after the American Civil War. Years later, he enlisted in the @USarmy and was assigned to the 24th Infantry Regiment at Fort Huachuca. In 1890, Mays received the Medal of Honor and continued to serve until 1893 when disabling injuries forced him to resign after 19 years of honorable service. Learn more about Corporal Mays by watching the video!