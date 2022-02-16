Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    6-legacy_of_the_buffalo_soldiers___episode_5___isaiah_mays (1080p)

    FORT HUACHUCA, AZ, UNITED STATES

    02.16.2022

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Army Intelligence Center of Excellence

    LEGACY OF BUFFALO SOLDIERS SERIES, PART 6
    Isaiah Mays was born into slavery in 1858, but was given his freedom at the age of 7 after the American Civil War. Years later, he enlisted in the @USarmy and was assigned to the 24th Infantry Regiment at Fort Huachuca. In 1890, Mays received the Medal of Honor and continued to serve until 1893 when disabling injuries forced him to resign after 19 years of honorable service. Learn more about Corporal Mays by watching the video!

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.16.2022
    Date Posted: 02.16.2022 10:56
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 831558
    VIRIN: 220216-A-JY347-620
    Filename: DOD_108815435
    Length: 00:04:47
    Location: FORT HUACHUCA, AZ, US 

    TAGS

    Buffalo Soldiers
    Fort Huachuca
    U.S. Army Intelligence Center of Excellence
    USAICoE

