    Swedish Armed Forces demonstrate Archer Artillery System at Bold Quest 21 (with lower thirds)

    IN, UNITED STATES

    11.16.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Bryan Myhr 

    192nd Wing

    A Swedish Armed Forces demonstrates the highly mobile Archer Artillery System on Nov. 15, 2021, at Camp Atterbury, IN. Service members from across the country provided operational support, physical security, and force health protection enforcement during the Joint Staff sponsored Coalition Capability Demonstration and Assessment event Bold Quest 21.2 held at Camp Atterbury and Mascatatuck Urban Training Center, Indiana, Oct. 18 through Nov. 18. 2021.

    Date Taken: 11.16.2021
    Date Posted: 02.16.2022 10:13
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 831554
    VIRIN: 211115-Z-MQ826-405
    Filename: DOD_108815408
    Length: 00:02:25
    Location: IN, US

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Swedish Armed Forces demonstrate Archer Artillery System at Bold Quest 21 (with lower thirds), by SSgt Bryan Myhr, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

