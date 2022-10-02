Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    A look at tactical 435 AGOW operations in Poland

    RZESZOW, POLAND

    02.10.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Taylor Slater 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    Members assigned to the 435th Air Ground Operations Wing discuss operations with fellow Airmen and Polish forces at Rzeszów-Jasionka Airport, Poland, Feb. 10, 2022.

    Date Taken: 02.10.2022
    Date Posted: 02.16.2022 10:06
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 831550
    VIRIN: 220210-F-PJ020-1002
    Filename: DOD_108815361
    Length: 00:01:48
    Location: RZESZOW, PL 

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, A look at tactical 435 AGOW operations in Poland, by SrA Taylor Slater, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NATO
    Poland
    partnerships
    435 AGOW
    435 CRG
    joint operations
    europeansupport2022
    supporteuropartallies

