Members assigned to the 435th Air Ground Operations Wing discuss operations with fellow Airmen and Polish forces at Rzeszów-Jasionka Airport, Poland, Feb. 10, 2022.
|Date Taken:
|02.10.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.16.2022 10:06
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|831550
|VIRIN:
|220210-F-PJ020-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_108815361
|Length:
|00:01:48
|Location:
|RZESZOW, PL
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, A look at tactical 435 AGOW operations in Poland, by SrA Taylor Slater, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT