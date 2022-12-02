Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USASSD Wolverines train warrior skills, excel during ruck marches

    FORT MEADE, MD, UNITED STATES

    02.12.2022

    U.S. Army Signal School Detachment

    Soldiers assigned to the United States Army Signal School Detachment complete two ruck marches and participate in a training regimen to fortify their warrior tasks and battle drills at Fort George G. Meade, Feb. 12. The USASSD trains and develops Advanced Individual Training Soldiers to strengthen their warrior skills and advance their potential as public affairs and visual information experts. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Cameron Hershberger)

    This work, USASSD Wolverines train warrior skills, excel during ruck marches, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

