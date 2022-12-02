USASSD Wolverines train warrior skills, excel during ruck marches

Soldiers assigned to the United States Army Signal School Detachment complete two ruck marches and participate in a training regimen to fortify their warrior tasks and battle drills at Fort George G. Meade, Feb. 12. The USASSD trains and develops Advanced Individual Training Soldiers to strengthen their warrior skills and advance their potential as public affairs and visual information experts. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Cameron Hershberger)
|02.12.2022
|02.16.2022 09:45
|Package
|831547
|220212-A-ZZ999-173
|DOD_108815340
|00:01:18
|FORT MEADE, MD, US
|2
|2
