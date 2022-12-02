USASSD Wolverines train warrior skills, excel during ruck marches

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/831547" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Soldiers assigned to the United States Army Signal School Detachment complete two ruck marches and participate in a training regimen to fortify their warrior tasks and battle drills at Fort George G. Meade, Feb. 12. The USASSD trains and develops Advanced Individual Training Soldiers to strengthen their warrior skills and advance their potential as public affairs and visual information experts. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Cameron Hershberger)