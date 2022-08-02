British Army soldiers assigned to Royal Dragoon Guards’ Black Horse Troop conduct beach training in Ustka, Poland on Feb. 8, 2022. The objective of the training was to storm along the beach and engage all enemy targets. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Jameson Harris)
|Date Taken:
|02.08.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.16.2022 07:21
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|831530
|VIRIN:
|220208-A-KP870-657
|Filename:
|DOD_108815182
|Length:
|00:02:12
|Location:
|BEMOWO PISKIE TRAINING AREA, PL
|Hometown:
|LONDON, GTL, GB
|Hometown:
|WARSZAWA, PL
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, B-ROLL: Black Horse Troop conducts Live Fire Tactical Training in Poland, by SPC Jameson Harris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
