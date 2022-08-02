Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-ROLL: Black Horse Troop conducts Live Fire Tactical Training in Poland

    BEMOWO PISKIE TRAINING AREA, POLAND

    02.08.2022

    Video by Spc. Jameson Harris 

    Enhanced Forward Presence Battlegroup Poland

    British Army soldiers assigned to Royal Dragoon Guards’ Black Horse Troop conduct beach training in Ustka, Poland on Feb. 8, 2022. The objective of the training was to storm along the beach and engage all enemy targets. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Jameson Harris)

    Date Taken: 02.08.2022
    Date Posted: 02.16.2022 07:21
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 831530
    VIRIN: 220208-A-KP870-657
    Filename: DOD_108815182
    Length: 00:02:12
    Location: BEMOWO PISKIE TRAINING AREA, PL
    Hometown: LONDON, GTL, GB
    Hometown: WARSZAWA, PL

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    This work, B-ROLL: Black Horse Troop conducts Live Fire Tactical Training in Poland, by SPC Jameson Harris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    22MPAD
    Training
    StrongerTogether
    WeAreNATO
    BlackHorseTroop
    LFTT

