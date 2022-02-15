Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Soldiers Deploy to Europe in Support of Joint Task Force Dragon B-Roll

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT CAMPBELL KY., KY, UNITED STATES

    02.15.2022

    Video by Spc. John Simpson 

    40th Public Affairs Detachment

    Elements of the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) and Fort Campbell have been ordered to deploy to the U.S. Army Europe area of operations in support of Joint Task Force Dragon in order to assure our NATO Allies and partners in the region.

    Fort Campbell units will join elements of the 18th Airborne Corps already deployed to the region.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.15.2022
    Date Posted: 02.16.2022 06:36
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 831522
    VIRIN: 220215-A-SM257-001
    Filename: DOD_108815146
    Length: 00:02:28
    Location: FORT CAMPBELL KY., KY, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 4
    High-Res. Downloads: 4

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Soldiers Deploy to Europe in Support of Joint Task Force Dragon B-Roll, by SPC John Simpson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Europe
    101st Airborne Division
    18th Airborne Corps
    Joint Task Force Dragon

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT