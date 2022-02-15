Elements of the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) and Fort Campbell have been ordered to deploy to the U.S. Army Europe area of operations in support of Joint Task Force Dragon in order to assure our NATO Allies and partners in the region.
Fort Campbell units will join elements of the 18th Airborne Corps already deployed to the region.
|Date Taken:
|02.15.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.16.2022 06:36
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|831522
|VIRIN:
|220215-A-SM257-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108815146
|Length:
|00:02:28
|Location:
|FORT CAMPBELL KY., KY, US
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
This work, Soldiers Deploy to Europe in Support of Joint Task Force Dragon B-Roll, by SPC John Simpson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT