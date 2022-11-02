Fighter Wing Friday - Mental Health

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    02.11.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Elijah Dority 

    AFN Aviano

    The 31st Medical Group conducted a radio interview with AFN Aviano, Feb. 11, 2022 at Aviano Air Base, Italy. Major Kimberly Lane, 31st MDG director of psychological health talked about the different events and resources provided to Aviano personnel. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Elijah M. Dority)

    Date Taken: 02.11.2022
    Date Posted: 02.16.2022 06:52
    31st Fighter Wing
    Aviano Air Base
    mental health
    Aviano AB
    31st MDG

