    Rappel Master Course Instructional Videos: Munter Hitch Knot

    SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, UNITED STATES

    02.14.2022

    Video by Spc. Matthew Mackintosh 

    28th Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Garrison Porquez, an air assault instructor with the 25th Infantry Division Lightning Academy, intructs viewers on how to construct a munter hitch knot and provides a live demonstration of that process on Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, Nov. 8, 2021. The munter hitch knot will be utilized in the Rappel Master Course and the Fast Rope Insertion/Extraction System and Special Patrol Insertion/Extraction System Course. The Rappel Master Course is a week-long course designed to ensure that students will be proficient in Rappel Master duties to include Rappel Master Personnel Inspections, tower training, rappeler sustainment training and rotary wing operations. The FRIES and SPIES Course is a four day course that teaches the students skills needed for safe and efficient Soldier insertion and extraction. (U.S. Army Video by Spc. Matthew Mackintosh, 28th Public Affairs Detachment)

    Date Taken: 02.14.2022
    Date Posted: 02.15.2022 21:36
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 831489
    VIRIN: 220214-A-KL951-0004
    Filename: DOD_108814843
    Length: 00:01:48
    Location: SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, US 

    This work, Rappel Master Course Instructional Videos: Munter Hitch Knot, by SPC Matthew Mackintosh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    knots
    Air Assault
    Rappel Master
    lightning academy
    instructional video
    FRIES/SPIES

