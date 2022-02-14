U.S. Army Sgt. Caleb Harris, an air assault instructor with the 25th Infantry Division Lightning Academy, intructs viewers on how to construct a water knot and provides a live demonstration of that process on Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, Nov. 8, 2021. The water knot will be utilized in the Rappel Master Course. The Rappel Master Course is a week-long course designed to ensure that students will be proficient in Rappel Master duties to include Rappel Master Personnel Inspections, tower training, rappeler sustainment training and rotary wing operations. (U.S. Army Video by Spc. Matthew Mackintosh, 28th Public Affairs Detachment)
|Date Taken:
|02.14.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.15.2022 20:52
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|831488
|VIRIN:
|220214-A-KL951-0003
|Filename:
|DOD_108814800
|Length:
|00:02:48
|Location:
|SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Rappel Master Course Instructional Videos: Water Knot, by SPC Matthew Mackintosh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT