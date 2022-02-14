Rappel Master Course Instructional Videos: Water Knot

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Sgt. Caleb Harris, an air assault instructor with the 25th Infantry Division Lightning Academy, intructs viewers on how to construct a water knot and provides a live demonstration of that process on Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, Nov. 8, 2021. The water knot will be utilized in the Rappel Master Course. The Rappel Master Course is a week-long course designed to ensure that students will be proficient in Rappel Master duties to include Rappel Master Personnel Inspections, tower training, rappeler sustainment training and rotary wing operations. (U.S. Army Video by Spc. Matthew Mackintosh, 28th Public Affairs Detachment)