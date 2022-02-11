Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    DoD News in 2: February 11, 2022

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JAPAN

    02.09.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Belen Saldana 

    Media Center - Japan

    On this DoD News in 2: The U.S. Air Force participates in an Elephant Walk alongside allies for Cope North 2022, U.S. Marines and U.S. Navy Sailors conduct a Refueling Exercise, and U.S. Marines with 3rd Marine Division conduct crew-served weapons and live-fire range.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.09.2022
    Date Posted: 02.15.2022 19:47
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 831478
    VIRIN: 220209-N-FA353-991
    Filename: DOD_108814681
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DoD News in 2: February 11, 2022, by PO2 Belen Saldana, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Okinawa
    Guam
    Elephant Walk
    Cope North 2022
    Noble Fusion

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT