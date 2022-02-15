Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    8th Aircraft Maintenance Unit launches 100th sortie

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, UNITED STATES

    02.15.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Kristin Weathersby 

    49th Wing Public Affairs

    The 8th Fighter Squadron completed their 100th flight with the 8th Aircraft Maintenance Unit, Feb. 15, 2022, on Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico. The 8th AMU transitioned their maintenance personnel from civilian contractors to active duty Airmen, Dec. 22, 2021. The 8th Fighter Squadron is one of three 54th Fighter Group Formal Training Units responsible for training combat ready F-16 pilots. The 54th FG graduated 106 pilots in fiscal year 2021 who went on to fly with Combat Air Force units around the world. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Kristin Weathersby)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.15.2022
    Date Posted: 02.15.2022 19:11
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 831475
    VIRIN: 220215-F-UH828-1001
    Filename: DOD_108814626
    Length: 00:02:52
    Location: HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 8th Aircraft Maintenance Unit launches 100th sortie, by SrA Kristin Weathersby, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    f-16
    viper
    jet
    maintenance

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT