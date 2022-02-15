8th Aircraft Maintenance Unit launches 100th sortie

The 8th Fighter Squadron completed their 100th flight with the 8th Aircraft Maintenance Unit, Feb. 15, 2022, on Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico. The 8th AMU transitioned their maintenance personnel from civilian contractors to active duty Airmen, Dec. 22, 2021. The 8th Fighter Squadron is one of three 54th Fighter Group Formal Training Units responsible for training combat ready F-16 pilots. The 54th FG graduated 106 pilots in fiscal year 2021 who went on to fly with Combat Air Force units around the world. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Kristin Weathersby)
02.15.2022
|02.15.2022 19:11
|B-Roll
|831475
|220215-F-UH828-1001
|DOD_108814626
|00:02:52
|Location:
HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US
|1
|1
