    Coast Guard holds ceremony for transfer of cutters to Uruguay Navy

    DC, UNITED STATES

    02.10.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Ronald Hodges 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 5   

    U.S. Coast Guard Vice Adm Paul F. Thomas, deputy commandant for mission support, and Andrés Durán Hareau, Uruguay ambassador to the U.S., sign for the transfer of three Coast Guard cutters to the Uruguay Navy at Coast Guard Headquarters, Washington D.C., Feb. 10, 2022. The boats being transferred are 87-foot Marine Protector class cutters.
    (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ronald Hodges)

    Date Taken: 02.10.2022
    Date Posted: 02.15.2022 17:53
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 831473
    VIRIN: 220210-G-KT616-1002
    Filename: DOD_108814599
    Length: 00:01:25
    Location: DC, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard holds ceremony for transfer of cutters to Uruguay Navy, by PO3 Ronald Hodges, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    transfer
    acquisitions

