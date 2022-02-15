Brig. Gen. David Cochran, Assistant Adjutant General- Air, West Virginia Air National Guard, welcomes Chief Master Sgt. Brandon Ives, the newest state command chief for the WVANG. Chief Ives expresses his desire to meet the Airmen and hear their concerns.
|Date Taken:
|02.15.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.15.2022 16:03
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|831457
|VIRIN:
|220215-Z-PU513-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108814473
|Length:
|00:01:35
|Location:
|WV, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, WVANG welcomes new state command chief, by SMSgt Emily Beightol-Deyerle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT