Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    WVANG welcomes new state command chief

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    WV, UNITED STATES

    02.15.2022

    Video by Senior Master Sgt. Emily Beightol-Deyerle 

    167th Airlift Wing, West Virginia Air National Guard

    Brig. Gen. David Cochran, Assistant Adjutant General- Air, West Virginia Air National Guard, welcomes Chief Master Sgt. Brandon Ives, the newest state command chief for the WVANG. Chief Ives expresses his desire to meet the Airmen and hear their concerns.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.15.2022
    Date Posted: 02.15.2022 16:03
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 831457
    VIRIN: 220215-Z-PU513-1001
    Filename: DOD_108814473
    Length: 00:01:35
    Location: WV, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, WVANG welcomes new state command chief, by SMSgt Emily Beightol-Deyerle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    West Virginia Air National Guard

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT