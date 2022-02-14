Rappel Master Course Instructional Videos: Introduction to Terminology

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Sgt. Turner Emberton, an air assault instructor with the 25th Infantry Division Lightning Academy, discusses basic terminology often used when explaining knots and its components on Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, Nov. 8, 2021. The Lightning Academy develops combat-ready leaders through rigorous and demanding training to include the Jungle Operations Training Course, Lightning Academy Air Assault Course, Rappel Master Course, and others, in an effort to maintain 25th Infantry Division’s lethal presence in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Army Video by Spc. Matthew Mackintosh, 28th Public Affairs Detachment)