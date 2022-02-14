Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Rappel Master Course Instructional Videos: Introduction to Terminology

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, UNITED STATES

    02.14.2022

    Video by Spc. Matthew Mackintosh 

    28th Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Sgt. Turner Emberton, an air assault instructor with the 25th Infantry Division Lightning Academy, discusses basic terminology often used when explaining knots and its components on Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, Nov. 8, 2021. The Lightning Academy develops combat-ready leaders through rigorous and demanding training to include the Jungle Operations Training Course, Lightning Academy Air Assault Course, Rappel Master Course, and others, in an effort to maintain 25th Infantry Division’s lethal presence in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Army Video by Spc. Matthew Mackintosh, 28th Public Affairs Detachment)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.14.2022
    Date Posted: 02.15.2022 15:37
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 831451
    VIRIN: 220214-A-KL951-0001
    Filename: DOD_108814407
    Length: 00:02:47
    Location: SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Rappel Master Course Instructional Videos: Introduction to Terminology, by SPC Matthew Mackintosh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    knots
    Air Assault
    Rappel Master
    lightning academy
    instructional video
    FRIES/SPIES

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT