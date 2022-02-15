Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Senate Committee Considers Nominations Part 2

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    DC, UNITED STATES

    02.15.2022

    Courtesy Video

    Defense.gov         

    The Senate Armed Services Committee considers nominees for several positions in the Defense Department and Air Force. The nominees include: Robert Storch for DoD inspector general; Dr. Lester Martinez-Lopez for assistant secretary of defense for health affairs; Christopher Lowman for assistant secretary of defense for sustainment; and Peter Beshar for general counsel of the Department of the Air Force Part 2.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.15.2022
    Date Posted: 02.15.2022 14:21
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 831439
    Filename: DOD_108814309
    Length: 01:10:34
    Location: DC, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Senate Committee Considers Nominations Part 2, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    DGOV
    #DGOVLIVE
    DEFENSE ON DEMAND

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT