Senate Committee Considers Nominations Part 1

The Senate Armed Services Committee considers nominees for several positions in the Defense Department and Air Force. The nominees include: Robert Storch for DoD inspector general; Dr. Lester Martinez-Lopez for assistant secretary of defense for health affairs; Christopher Lowman for assistant secretary of defense for sustainment; and Peter Beshar for general counsel of the Department of the Air Force Part 1.