KC-10 Refuels B-52 Stratofortress

A U.S. Air Force KC-10 Extender assigned to the 908th Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron, deployed to Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates, refuels a U.S. Air Force B-52H Stratofortress above the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility during a presence patrol mission, Feb. 14, 2022. Presence patrol missions highlight U.S. capabilities and commitment to work closely with our allies and partners to deter potential adversaries from aggressive actions. B-52s are long-range, heavy bombers that are capable of flying high subsonic speeds and carry nuclear or precision-guided conventional ordnances with worldwide precision navigation capability. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Daniel Hernandez)
|Date Taken:
|02.14.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.15.2022 12:14
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|831431
|VIRIN:
|220214-F-XT642-9001
|Filename:
|DOD_108814028
|Length:
|00:02:36
|Location:
|AE
|Downloads:
|5
|High-Res. Downloads:
|5
