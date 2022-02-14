Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    KC-10 Refuels B-52 Stratofortress

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

    02.14.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Daniel Hernandez 

    United States Air Forces Central     

    A U.S. Air Force KC-10 Extender assigned to the 908th Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron, deployed to Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates, refuels a U.S. Air Force B-52H Stratofortress above the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility during a presence patrol mission, Feb. 14, 2022. Presence patrol missions highlight U.S. capabilities and commitment to work closely with our allies and partners to deter potential adversaries from aggressive actions. B-52s are long-range, heavy bombers that are capable of flying high subsonic speeds and carry nuclear or precision-guided conventional ordnances with worldwide precision navigation capability. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Daniel Hernandez)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.14.2022
    Date Posted: 02.15.2022 12:14
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 831431
    VIRIN: 220214-F-XT642-9001
    Filename: DOD_108814028
    Length: 00:02:36
    Location: AE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 5
    High-Res. Downloads: 5

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, KC-10 Refuels B-52 Stratofortress, by SrA Daniel Hernandez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    B-52
    KC-10
    1CTCS
    AFCENT
    COMCAM

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT