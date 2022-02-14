KC-10 Refuels B-52 Stratofortress

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



A U.S. Air Force KC-10 Extender assigned to the 908th Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron, deployed to Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates, refuels a U.S. Air Force B-52H Stratofortress above the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility during a presence patrol mission, Feb. 14, 2022. Presence patrol missions highlight U.S. capabilities and commitment to work closely with our allies and partners to deter potential adversaries from aggressive actions. B-52s are long-range, heavy bombers that are capable of flying high subsonic speeds and carry nuclear or precision-guided conventional ordnances with worldwide precision navigation capability. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Daniel Hernandez)