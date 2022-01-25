CMSAF Joanne Bass - Lethal Means Safety

CMSAF Bass talks to Airmen and Guardians about the importance of lethal means safety. Delaying access to means of self-harm by as little as five minutes can save lives.
|01.25.2022
|02.15.2022 09:21
|PSA
|831402
|220215-F-FT687-2202
|DOD_108813650
|00:00:44
|US
|0
|0
