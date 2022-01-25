Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CMSAF Joanne Bass - Lethal Means Safety

    UNITED STATES

    01.25.2022

    Courtesy Video

    Dept. of the Air Force Resilience

    CMSAF Bass talks to Airmen and Guardians about the importance of lethal means safety. Delaying access to means of self-harm by as little as five minutes can save lives.

    Date Taken: 01.25.2022
    Date Posted: 02.15.2022 09:21
    Category: PSA
    Location: US

    suicide prevention
    time based prevention
    lethal means safety

