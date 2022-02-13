220213-N-OC333-1002 MANAMA, Bahrain (Feb. 13, 2022) Royal Bahrain Naval Force personnel conduct visit, board, search, and seizure training alongside United Arab Emirates Navy personnel at U.S. Coast Guard Patrol Forces Southwest Asia Maritime Engagement Team mock ship facility, Feb. 13, during International Maritime Exercise/Cutlass Express 2022. IMX/CE 2022 is the largest multinational training event in the Middle East, involving more than 60 nations and international organizations committed to enhancing partnerships and interoperability to strengthen maritime security and stability. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Mark Thomas Mahmod)
|Date Taken:
|02.13.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.15.2022 09:58
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|831399
|VIRIN:
|220213-N-OC333-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_108813624
|Length:
|00:00:48
|Location:
|MANAMA, BH
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, VBSS Training IMX/CE 2022, by PO1 Mark Mahmod, identified by DVIDS
