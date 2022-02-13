Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    VBSS Training IMX/CE 2022

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MANAMA, BAHRAIN

    02.13.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Mark Mahmod 

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet       

    220213-N-OC333-1002 MANAMA, Bahrain (Feb. 13, 2022) Royal Bahrain Naval Force personnel conduct visit, board, search, and seizure training alongside United Arab Emirates Navy personnel at U.S. Coast Guard Patrol Forces Southwest Asia Maritime Engagement Team mock ship facility, Feb. 13, during International Maritime Exercise/Cutlass Express 2022. IMX/CE 2022 is the largest multinational training event in the Middle East, involving more than 60 nations and international organizations committed to enhancing partnerships and interoperability to strengthen maritime security and stability. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Mark Thomas Mahmod)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.13.2022
    Date Posted: 02.15.2022 09:58
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 831399
    VIRIN: 220213-N-OC333-1002
    Filename: DOD_108813624
    Length: 00:00:48
    Location: MANAMA, BH 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, VBSS Training IMX/CE 2022, by PO1 Mark Mahmod, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NAVCENT
    C5F
    IMX22
    IMX/CE22

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT