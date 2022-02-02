CTS Construction team pour a new concrete floor for a medical warehouse at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Feb 2, 2022.
|Date Taken:
|02.02.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.15.2022 07:16
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|831394
|VIRIN:
|220202-F-HT863-972
|PIN:
|1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108813485
|Length:
|00:03:23
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, CTS Construction - Concrete Pour - BRoll, by SrA Branden Rae, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
