    CTS Construction - Concrete Pour - BRoll

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    02.02.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Branden Rae 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    CTS Construction team pour a new concrete floor for a medical warehouse at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Feb 2, 2022.

    Date Taken: 02.02.2022
    Date Posted: 02.15.2022 07:16
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 831394
    VIRIN: 220202-F-HT863-972
    PIN: 1001
    Filename: DOD_108813485
    Length: 00:03:23
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CTS Construction - Concrete Pour - BRoll, by SrA Branden Rae, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    86th Airlift Wing
    Ramstein Air Base
    United States Air Force
    86 AW

